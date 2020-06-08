For the past couple months, a variety of relief programs were launched to provide aid to Hoosiers and businesses across the state.
Farmers are also feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, Indiana farmers and ranchers whose operation has been directly impacted by the pandemic can receive some relief.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications now through Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, for direct relief payments for farmers who faced price declines and additional costs due to COVID-19.
The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, allocated $19 billion in relief for farmers. To qualify, a farmer must have suffered at least a 5% revenue loss due to the outbreak. Eligible producers include Hoosiers who grow crops such as corn, soybeans, sunflowers and wheat, as well as raise livestock or dairy cows. A complete list of eligible commodities can be found at farmers.gov/cfap.
The USDA will offer grants to compensate farmers and ranchers for short-term drops in demand driven by the pandemic. These grants will also cover supplies that were overproduced, such as milk, causing some farmers to dump their product because supplies were greater than the demand, according to the National Milk Producers Federation.
“By providing relief to one of our state’s strongest economic contributors, farmers can help maintain the integrity of the food supply chain, and help ensure we have access to food during this trying time,” said State Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg). “These COVID-19 relief funds available to Hoosier farmers could be put to good use during this national crisis.”
Visit farmers.gov/cfap to learn more and apply.
Frye represents House District 67, which includes all of Ohio and Switzerland counties, as well as portions of Dearborn, Decatur, Jefferson, Jennings and Ripley counties.
Information provided
