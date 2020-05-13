GREENSBURG – The Decatur County United Fund has been approved to receive a $150,000 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant, made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which Decatur County United Fund is a member.
These special funds will be used to boost the efforts of selected area human and social service nonprofits on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Decatur County United Fund has been a key convener and coordinator of our community’s response to meet human needs for decades. Even before this crisis, we knew that one in three families in Decatur County were not able to make ends meet despite working. Without a robust local nonprofit safety net, those needs are bound to become even more challenging. Thanks to generous support from Indiana United Ways and the Lilly Endowment, Inc., we are now positioned to help our community’s nonprofits deal with the impact of COVID-19,” Decatur County United Fund Board of Directors President Jayne McCleland said.
Decatur County United Fund Executive Director Joane Cunningham said, “A grant team has been selected by the United Fund to help in this community process.”
The team consists of United Fund board president Jayne McCleland, United Fund treasurer Brad Schutte, Cunningham, and Community Impact Assistant Terri Jones. Other key partners include Decatur County Community Foundation Executive Director Tami Wenning, board president Daryl Tressler along with Alex Sefton, Resource Development Director. Also serving on the committee is Mayor Josh Marsh and Decatur County Commissioner Rick Nobbe.
“This community minded team will oversee the grant processes and dollars moving forward with reporting to the United Fund and Community Foundation board of directors,” Cunningham said.
The COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant calls for the local United Fund to leverage partnerships and relationships to better meet COVID-related essential and basic needs. This would include addressing COVID-19 critical issues as they emerge.
Specifically, Decatur County United Fund plans to work with the community grant team to document the current needs, provide an application process with outcome based criteria, award these essential dollars in a timely manner to help impact those most in need, and report back to the community.
Cunningham said agency partners will be key to the resilience the community will have in the near- and long-term future.
Decatur County United Fund will begin accepting funding requests from area human and social service nonprofits in good standing this month.
Interested organizations should consult Decatur County United Fund and Decatur County Community Foundation websites for guidance on funding intent and application instructions.
For more information, contact Cunninghamat unitedfunddc@etczone.com.
Lilly Endowment Inc. is a private philanthropic foundation supporting the causes of religion, education and community development focusing its work in Indianapolis and the State of Indiana. For more information, contact Judith Cebula, Communications Director at communications@lei.org.
Indiana United Ways is the state association for United Ways in Indiana that supports thriving United Ways through capacity building, shared services, and partnering. For more information, contact Maureen Noe, President & CEO at Maureen.noe@iuw.org.
