“COVID-19 has definitely not gone away,” said Angie Ruther, RN, Franklin County Health Department supervisor. “It is still crucial to take preventative measures, such as washing hands, sanitizing commonly touched surfaces and practicing social distances."
Amy Lindsey, Franklin County emergency management agency director, stated, “As Indiana progresses through its ‘Back on Track’ stages, we want to turn our focus toward long-term economic recovery. Unless or until there is a vaccine, we are still going to have cases of coronavirus. Please continue to take self-preventative measures. With that said, we want to help facilitate resources to those impacted financially due to the earlier restrictions.”
Lindsey has been working with local groups, such as United Way of Franklin County, economic development, community foundation and local business leaders to develop safety plans for businesses, as well as identifying resources for financial assistance.
“We will continue to monitor the latest information regarding coronavirus and, if needed, we can reactivate the task force,” she said.
Citizens wishing to monitor the number of local cases can do so by visiting www.coronavirus.in.gov. For a list of resources, go to www.franklincounty.in.gov.
