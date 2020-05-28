Ripley County residents who have symptoms of COVID-19, are at high risk for it or those who need a COVID-19 test to return to work are encouraged to visit a new testing site set up through a partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health. Testing will be offered at the Ripley County Fairgrounds, Building 16, 229 N. Lynn St., Osgood, weekdays from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., according to a Ripley County Health Department press release.
Testing is available to Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness, also are highly encouraged to get tested. Individuals attending the fairgrounds testing site should preregister at www.LHI.care/covidtesting to schedule an appointment. Testing is free.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by a novel, or new, coronavirus that has not been previously identified. It is not the same as the type of coronavirus that causes the common cold.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread from an infected person to others through:
• Respiratory droplets released into the air by coughing and sneezing;
• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands;
• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands; and
• Rarely, fecal contamination.
While many people who acquire COVID-19 will have mild symptoms, older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness.
The best ways to protect yourself are to wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay home when you’re sick, cover your cough or sneeze and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
