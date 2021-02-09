GREENSBURG – After nearly an entire year of hearing all about the COVID-19 “bug” and its effects on the world community, it’s safe to say that we’ve had our fill of social distancing, face masks, over-crowded hospitals and over worked health care workers. We are bombarded with COVID-19 from the moment we wake until we lay our heads on our (hopefully sanitized) pillows at night.
Before 2020, few of us knew what the word “mitigation” meant, let alone its necessity in keeping ourselves happy and safe.
What we haven’t heard much of is what it’s like to be infected by the virus, and how recovering from it can be a different experience for everyone who’s gone through it.
“It actually didn’t affect us all that much,” local woman Kathleen Hoeing said.
Jerry and Kathleen are of the senior “high-risk” age group. Jerry had the virus, but Kathleen said, “he really wasn’t in that bad of shape during it. And none of the rest of us got it.”
Jerry, according to his wife Kathleen suffers with “just a touch of dementia,” so she spoke for him. “He really didn’t feel it coming on, but when he got his diagnosis, they gave him hydroxychloriquine and three days later he was fine,” she said.
The Hoeing’s experience was exceptional, but what is interesting and even daunting is that every case of COVID-19 is exceptional.
“I just felt awful, and I’m just now getting back to where I can function,” local woman Anita Feldman said. “When I first felt it coming on, I had lots of body aches for about 12 days, headaches, stuffiness, and I couldn’t taste or smell anything.”
Feldman, a forty-something wife and mother, lives at home with her husband, pets and their five junior and senior high school age children.
“And the twins got it, and they just seemed to snap back after it. But not me,” she said.
Feldman said that months afterward, she’s just now regaining her sense of smell, but her taste has yet to return.
In discussion with local people who’ve contracted the disease and survived, the only common thread to all is that every experience is different.
“And I think that’s what’s so exceptional about the COVID-19 pandemic,” Decatur County Health Deparments’ Sean Durbin said. “Every case is different.”
Durbin and the DCHD staff are administering the COVID-19 vaccine at 200 shots a week, 100 a day, two days a week. Durbin expects the supply numbers to increase, but said he can’t predict when that will be.
When asked how the pandemic will affect us long-term, his answers were varied and sometimes philosophical.
“I think mask use is something we will encounter on a regular basis every flu season,” he said. “The public is seeing how wearing a mask is important, especially since flu numbers are down so much, and I think that many people will simply wear a mask during the usual flu season from now on. It works, and for those especially vulnerable, we’ll see mask use probably forever.”
Durbin said that he plans to wear a mask now whenever it’s flu season.
“Come next fall, I will wear a mask when I go out, period,” he declared.
“On a broader scale, I think it’s brought to our attention to how important it is to be prepared for this sort of thing on a local level on a state level and on a federal level. We will see more concentrated efforts for the next pandemic, because there will be a next pandemic,” he said.
Durbin explained that according to officials, they are predicting a pandemic every five to eight years.
“People smarter than me are saying it’s going to happen,” he said. “If we have another COVID type SARS virus, this vaccine can be tweaked very rapidly. So if it becomes an annual or bi-annual event, I would not be surprised.”
During the pandemic, Durbin said he’s had the opportunity to speak to many who’ve survived.
“It’s varied. It affects many who have no long-lasting effects at all. But for those who got it early on and are still feeling the effects (the “long-haulers” he called them), there’s fatigue for many; there’s the the ‘COVID Fog’ – many find it hard to focus mentally afterward; and we’re now finding out that for many, it’s actually changed their brains in some way. They develop strange new phobias and are having nightmares.”
“The single most common lasting effect is the fatigue,” he said. “Many who’ve had and it say they still feel like they need a nap to make it through the day.”
“This is going to be something that we will talk about for years,” he said. “There is too much information we’re learning during this pandemic to write in a single article.”
“But as for the lasting effects left from the disease, well, that’s why I got my shot,” he said.
“I don’t want anything to do with it,” he finished.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.