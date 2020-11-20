BATESVILLE - State Health Department Officials declare Red Status for Ripley and Franklin Counties.
The Indiana Department of Health announced on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 that the two counties in which Batesville is located, have been moved to Red Status, according to the Indiana Department of Health County Metric map.
The City of Batesville, per the recommendation made by local, state and federal agencies, has implemented the following policies which will be in place beginning Friday, November 20, 2020 and will be reevaluated in the coming weeks.
- At the Memorial Building, public access will be limited to just the vestibule where citizens can contact the police department for building access or information. Access to the offices of the Building Department, Clerk-Treasurer, City Court and Mayor’s Office will be by appointment only.
- City of Batesville municipal offices require all visitors to wear a mask upon entry. Masks will be provided if needed.
- The City of Batesville will accept utility payments made online or by drop box which is located at the Water & Gas Department. For additional inquiries and for cash option please contact Water & Gas at 812-934-3811.
- Batesville Fire & Rescue has closed the fire station to the public until further notice. For emergencies call 9-1-1 and for non-emergencies contact the department at 812-934-2230.
