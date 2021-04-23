CONNERSVILLE -- Those looking to be vaccinated for COVID-19 have two new options for scheduling their appointments now that Reid Health's Urgent Care facilities in Richmond and Connersville have begun administering shots.
Free vaccinations at the Richmond (1501 Chester Blvd.) and Connersville (1475 E. State Road 44) sites are available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. There is no office fee or copay for vaccination-only visits.
"We're pleased to be able to offer vaccinations at these new locations," Thomas Huth, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs at Reid Health, said. "Our goal is to get as many people as possible vaccinated as quickly as possible."
A separate treatment space has been established in the Urgent Cares to administer the vaccine. Patients will wait out the required 15-minute, post-inoculation observation period in the lobby area, which is socially distanced with each chair cleaned after it's vacated.
Appointments should be scheduled through the state website, ourshot.in.gov, using either the Firefox or Chrome web browser. Look for Reid Health UC Richmond or Reid Health UC Connersville among the list of options.
After an appointment has been made, a link will be sent to complete the registration. That information doesn't have to be filled out before arriving for the scheduled vaccination but doing so ahead of time will speed up the process.
The Indiana Department of Health has designated 211 as a call line for assistance, but Reid has been made aware at least some local sites aren't showing for 211 staff as having available appointments. Patients should specifically ask for the Richmond or Connersville Urgent Care if 211 staff don't initially offer it as an option.
Everyone 16 and older is eligible to be vaccinated in Indiana, but only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for those ages 16-17. Reid's Urgent Care sites use the Pfizer product.
Parents or legal guardians of minor children who will be vaccinated need to be present at the child's appointment.
Although the spread of COVID has diminished recently in Reid's service area, variants of the virus circulating around the country, including in Indiana, have health officials worried a new wave of cases could be in our future if vaccination numbers don't rise more quickly.
"The longer it takes to get people vaccinated, the higher the likelihood that one of these variants could catch hold or even a new one might pop up that the vaccines are less effective against," Dr. Huth said.
"We need everyone to do their part and register to be vaccinated. That's how we'll eventually be able to end this pandemic."
-Information provided.
