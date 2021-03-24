RUSHVILLE - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to residents age 16 and older starting March 31.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health vaccine dashboard, more than 970,000 Indiana residents are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of March 23.
With more and more individuals becoming eligible for the vaccine, some Rush County residents are asking where they can get the vaccines.
Currently, if you are 40 years old or older, a healthcare worker, first responder or an educator, you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
To make an appointment, residents can use ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
The RMH Walk-in Clinic, 323 Conrad Harcourt Way, has the Pfizer vaccine. This is given in two doses 21 days apart.
The Rushville Pharmacy, 302 N. Main Street, has the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Residents wishing to get the vaccine at the Kroger Pharmacy need to call 866-211-5320 to make an appointment. The pharmacy, 202 S. Main St., offers both the Moderna, which is two doses 28 days apart, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The Rush County Health Department is vaccinating those that are homebound. Call 765-932-3103 to make arrangements for the vaccine. There is not a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Rush County Health Department Office.
According to the ISDH website, if you answer yes to any of the following questions, you are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Are you age 40 or older?
- Do you work or volunteer in healthcare and have (physical or close) contact or face to face interactions with patients? Examples include:
- Inpatient, outpatient, provider office setting, nursing homes, residential care facilities, assisted living facilities, in-home services
- This includes all clinical and non-clinical positions: clinicians, dietary, environmental services, administrators who have direct contact with patients, clergy who see patients in the healthcare setting, non-clinicians who assist in procedures, transportation staff, etc.
- This also includes local health department staff who interact with patients at test sites, health clinics or provide direct patient care
- Do you have exposure to COVID-19 infectious material? (Examples include cleaning of rooms or material from COVID-19 patients, performing COVID-19 testing, other exposure to infected tissue, performing autopsies or other post-mortem examinations of COVID-19 patients)
- Are you a first responder (firefighter, police officer and sheriff’s deputy, emergency medical services, reservist and correctional officer) who is regularly called to the scene of an emergency to give medical aid?
- Are you an educator or support staff? Examples include:
- Teacher or staff in pre-K through high school, child care center or Head Start and Early Start programs
- Licensed childcare providers, including center-based and family care providers
- Classroom aides, bus drivers, janitors, counselors, administration staff, cafeteria workers and substitute teachers
