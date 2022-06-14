GREENSBURG — The Decatur County Health Department has announced an increase in local COVID cases.
The Health Department said it is receiving daily calls from people who have tested positive at home or who know they have been exposed to someone who tested positive on a home test. In addition, there have been several cases of outbreaks traced to group settings.
“The amount of home tests means that we know our confirmed numbers are an undercount,” Decatur County Health Officer Dr. Mary McCullough said in a news release received by the Daily News. “We’d like to remind people of the steps they can take to reduce their risk of COVID. The more steps you use, the increased level of protection you are creating for yourself.”
What you can do
• Stay up to date with your COVID vaccinations and boosters.
• Avoid crowded indoor spaces
• If you do go into crowded indoor spaces, mask up. KN95 masks are very effective and comfortable to wear.
• Ensure good ventilation indoors.
• Do a rapid test before large gatherings and a few days after.
• Stay home and test if feeling unwell.
• Socialize outdoors.
• Wash your hands.
Whether you need a first dose of COVID vaccine or a booster dose, call the Decatur County Health Department at 812-663-8301 or go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov.
The Decatur County Health Department is hosting a mobile clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 13 to 15 and June 27 to 29 at the Health Department office, 315 S. Ireland Street, Greensburg. The site has Pfizer and Moderna and is vaccinating anyone age 5 and older. Walk-ins welcome.
Free Rapid Antigen Tests and PCR tests are available from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Health Department.
No insurance is required for these free tests. The service is available to anyone ages 5 and older seeking testing, and no appointment or physician order is required. Rapid results are given the same day. PCR results take two to three days.
There will be no testing on days the Health Department is closed.
Questions may be directed to the Health Department office at 812-663-8301.
