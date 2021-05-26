GREENSBURG - Decatur County has received a $250,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The Decatur County COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force is responsible for receiving and reviewing the applications.
The purpose of the grant is to provide financial support for the betterment of the people and businesses of Decatur County.
The grants will be awarded in sums of up to $10,000 and there will be no repayment for these funds.
To be eligible for the grant, a business must be a for-profit enterprise with the following:
• For profit enterprises with:
o Small Businesses (50 employees or less)
• Job retention must meet 51% of the low to moderate income (LMI) level of $36,600 annual income and will be verified by using:
o Income Verification Form and OCRA’s Full-Time Equivalency (FTE) Worksheet
• Document that the jobs being retained would be lost if not for the grant
The potential use of funds is as follows:
• Employee retention, payroll expenses, salaries, etc. (if the applicant has previously received PPP Funds, this funding cannot be utilized for payroll purposes)
• Rents
• Purchase of equipment
• Furnishings, supplies, raw materials, inventory
• Other
The typical prohibited use of funds is as follows:
• For personal use or
• For personal debt
• Other
Applications are available through the Decatur County Economic Development website at edcgdc.com or an application can be picked up at the following location:
• Decatur County Economic Development Corporation, 1030 N. Lincoln Street, Suite 2000, Greensburg.
The application process runs through June 14, 2021.
Applications will be reviewed by the panel and notification will be sent to the applicant after a decision has been made.
Applications must be submitted by one of the following:
• IN PERSON to:
o Decatur County Economic Development Corporation, 1030 N. Lincoln Street, Suite 2000 Greensburg, between the hours 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
• Mailed by USPS to (must be postmarked by June 10 to ensure delivery by June 14)
o The Decatur County Economic Development Corporation, P.O. Box 525, Greensburg, IN 47240
• Emailed to Decatur County Economic Development Director, Bryan Robbins, at director@edcgdc.com
For questions, contact Bryan Robbins, Decatur County Economic Development Executive Director, at (812) 222-2520 or at director@edcgdc.com.
The Decatur County COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force is pleased to serve the members of Decatur County and assist with the financial impact of COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.