GREENSBURG - As of Monday, March 22, individuals ages 40 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release provided by Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
In addition, Indiana educators and school staff are also eligible. This includes teachers and staff in pre-kindergarten through high school, child care centers, licensed child care providers, janitors, cafeteria workers, substitute teachers and classroom aides.
DCMH is one of 50 Indiana hospitals chosen as a COVID-19 vaccination site for its community.
Appointments can be scheduled by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov.
Those needing assistance with registration can call the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) at 211 or 866-211-9966. A caregiver or loved one may also make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.
To date, DCMH has vaccinated more than 6,000 individuals. As availability of the vaccine increases, DCMH will continue to vaccinate in order of most- to least- vulnerable community members following state guidelines initiated by the ISDH.
For more information about COVID-19 protocols or vaccinations as they become available, visit dcmh.net/covid19.
