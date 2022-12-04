GREENSBURG – North Decatur High School junior Brayden Coy is like any other bright, upstanding teenager one might meet in Decatur County. Making mostly A’s and B’s in school, he likes to work on cars and hang out with his friends. But, Brayden has some hopes and dreams that are unusual to most teens in this area.
Brayden is an accomplished weightlifter, lifts 6 to 8 hours a week, and is recognized as a record holder in his division by the United States Powerlifting Association.
Nearly two years ago, a weightlifting friend of Brayden’s recommended he consider lifting competitively, knowing Brayden’s lifting numbers when working out at the YMCA. Brayden looked up the records in deadlift, squat and bench lifting and realized that he could lift those numbers on his own. It was then that he started getting serious.
“In August, I went to a competition for the first time, and in my division (Junior Men 16 to 17) I got the state record for deadlift (507 pounds) and the benchlift, which is 260 pounds,” he said.
He also achieved the state record for squat of 405 pounds, and scored the combined overall lift of his division, lifting a total of 1,100 pounds.
Brayden is not involved in high school athletics and he’s not working with a weightlifting coach; his accomplishments in the sport have all been self-motivated and self-taught, with lots of work at the YMCA.
During the COVID shutdown, Brayden noticed he was gaining weight. All the inactivity was putting weight on his frame, but not in muscle weight. TikTok videos kept popping up on his feed, and they helped inspire him to start weightlifting.
“Back then I thought I should lose weight to get strong, but now I actually want to gain weight,” he said.
One might wonder where this relatively new interest is going given that he originally planned to study business and engineering.
For now, he plans to set a few more records in his division just to see where it leads him.
He competes again in February, and again in August at IPL World in Columbus ,Ohio, where he hopes to set the world record for his division.
“I’d like to own my own car shop, and my own weightlifting studio as well, and I want to use my weightlifting to pay for my college,” he said.
Brayden said he knows weightlifting is an unusual goal for a teenager growing up in Decatur County, but he pays that no mind. And that’s how it should be.
Brayden is the youngest son of Brian and Debbie Coy of Greensburg.
