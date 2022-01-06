GREENSBURG - Thanks in large part to the Decatur County United Fund, Decatur County schools started the new year off with CPR training and certification for 40 staff members.
This additional training was offered on January 3 to start 2022 with the proper tools to save a life.
According to the American Heart Association, fewer than 10 percent of children who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting survive, and the rates of survival improve when a bystander performs cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
"It (CPR) is a life-saving measure and Decatur County United Fund is pleased to continue this training in 2022 with the help of undesignated youth grant dollars," DCUF Executive Director Joane Cunningham said.
Anyone interested in more information about this topic is welcome to contact Cunningham at 821-663-3342 or via email unitedfunddc@etczone.com.
