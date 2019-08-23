GREENSBURG — Critical seconds tick away. Training takes over. Josh Eckstein, a lifeguard at the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, knew what to do while on duty one morning in late July when he saw a Y member start to go under the water.
He immediately put the YMCA emergency protocols into action, pulling the member out of the water to perform CPR while Connie Fledderman, Welcome Center staff member, called EMS and came to assist Eckstein with the AED.
More than 350,000 cardiac arrests happen outside of hospitals each year, and 90 percent of Americans who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest die. However, the American Heart Association estimates that properly administered CPR can triple a person’s odds of survival. Sadly only 46 percent of cardiac arrest victims get CPR from a bystander.
“I had no idea what was in store for me as I swam my regular laps that day,” recalls the Y member. “My heart stopped beating. Had this happened to me anywhere other than the Y, I may not be here to be able to talk about my good outcome.”
“In addition to our lifeguards being certified by the American Red Cross, we require all YMCA staff to be First Aid/CPR/AED trained within the first 30 days of employment, followed by regular re-certifications and in-service trainings. Providing a safe environment for our members and guests is everyone’s job. That also means being prepared,” says Angie Harmeyer, Southeastern Indiana YMCA Executive Director.
Why is CPR/AED training important? 1) By performing simple procedures and following certain guidelines, it may be possible to save lives by giving basic treatment until professional medical help arrives. 2) In an emergency there’s no time to read instructions. 3) If you’ve memorized some of the basic procedures, it will help you react quickly and efficiently. 4) It can make the difference from complete recovery and permanent disability. 5) It can help save a life.
“Josh and Connie showed exactly why we put such an emphasis on CPR training for all city employees, companies and the general public who are eager to be certified,” said Fire Chief Todd Schutte. “Through their immediate response and actions the patient survived and is on the road to a full recovery.”
Those interested in obtaining Basic Life Support certification can learn more by calling Batesville Fire & Rescue at (812) 934-2230. Margaret Mary Health also hosts Basic Life Support certification training and you can register by calling (812) 934-5505.
The Y is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the foundations of the Southeastern Indiana community.
With a focus on developing the potential of kids, improving individual health and well-being, and giving back and supporting our neighbors – through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
For more information on the Southeastern Indiana YMCA, visit their website at www.siymca.org, call 812-934-6006, or visit them at 30 State Road 129 S, Batesville, IN 47006.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.