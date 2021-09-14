NEW POINT - A longtime local tradition continues this weekend as the Crack Away Daze II Festival returns to New Point, located on Ind. 46 in eastern Decatur County just south of I-74.
This year's festival is Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19, in Salt Creek Park.
Festival chairman Jeff Elsner said plans call for a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday that starts at the town's Community Building and ends in Salt Creek Park.
Opening ceremonies will be held at noon at the park with the raising of the US flag and remembrance of former members. That will be followed by a pulled pork and beef & noodle meal.
Music and live entertainment gets underway at 1 p.m. and continues through the rest of the afternoon.
Flea market booths will open following the opening ceremonies as well.
Sunday features the festival's famous fried chicken dinner, which will be served by the Kiwanis from noon until supplies runs out.
There will also be a bounce house, train rides, sno-cones, home-made ice cream and more.
Elsner said he and others involved in organizing the event do so to provide the community with an opportunity to socialize and celebrate together.
Crack Away Daze II is a big deal for the town of about 330 residents, which has played host to the festival since the early ‘90s. Elsner previously said the event could attract as many as 800 people over the course of the weekend.
Sharing the fun with people from outside the small town is part of the reason the festival is held, and every year’s effort is focused on keeping many of the time-honored traditions of the festival in place while also looking toward the future.
For New Point residents, first settled as “Crackaway” in 1840, Crack Away Daze II is indeed a celebration of all things New Point.
“Some say the name “Crackaway Daze” is in memory of a sound of the whip the horsemen and cattlemen used in the beginning days of New Point’s history,” Elsner said in a previous interview.
Regardless of the reasons for its name, it is a festival that has survived serious organizational and financial issues in the past and which has grown and thrived with every passing year, although last year's event was cancelled because of the ongoing pandemic.
The festival's original founders, Debbie Thomas and Mary Taylor, started Crackaway Daze 25 years ago. The story is the two were simply were interested in something to do. After that, Paul and Sharon Walterman carried the ball for 19 years.
During its early years, the event was staged at the Salt Creek Township Fire Department. When it outgrew that location, it was moved to the park, just a few blocks further east toward neighboring Batesville.
Whatever the reason people are drawn to small public festivals like Crack Away Daze II - be it for food, amusement, or simply curiosity - a day spent in New Point is always pleasant.
