New Point – Going toe to toe with the Greensburg Fall Festival was the 26th annual Crackaway Daze festival in New Point.
Booths, lots of good eats and music for all tastes were available Saturday in the little country town on Ind. 46, and parking was plentiful and breezes were warm and mild for festival-goers enjoying the event.
The festival started Saturday morning with a parade kicking off at 11 a.m. following the opening ceremonies. After Donnie and Edith Grubb were crowned Crackaway Royalty, the fun began.
Barbecued pulled pork, walking tacos (a crowd favorite) and kettle cooked beans were the main courses Saturday with all the fixin’s available and served by the New Point Kiwanis group.
Live entertainment in the New Point park shelter provided something for just about any musical taste.
Batesville’s Eureka band played followed by the barbershop quartet the Tri-County Harmonizers, the foot-stomping Heartland Cloggers, God’s Armor and the Monarch band. DJ David Lee brought the evening to a close.
Sunday brought more entertainment from Juanita Linkel and the Praise Band to round out the entertainment.
There were flea market vendors sharing their wares both days along with games for kids, a pie cooking contest, and the break-neck excitement of free bingo.
Co-organizer Charlene Basler said, “I would say we had between 800 and 900 people attend this year, and with 46 vendors this year I’d say it’s been our best year so far.”
To top off the event, a memorial Crackaway Daze quilt, created from the T-shirts of previous year’s festivals, was raffled off; Anna Peterson was the winner.
With free parking, friendly vendors and New Point residents sharing “all things New Point,” the 26th annual Crackaway Daze II festival was a very entertaining success.
