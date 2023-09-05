NEW POINT – Mark your calendars for Sept. 9 and 10 and make plans to attend the 30th anniversary of Crackaway Daze in the small Decatur County community of New Point.
In recent years, the two-day event has taken place the same weekend as the Greensburg Fall Festival. This year, rather than trying to attract many of the same people, the folks organizing Crackaway Daze have moved their celebration of small town life up a week to avoid the conflict.
“We’re really excited about the move and about this year’s festival,” Crackaway Daze Committee President Jeff Elsner said. “It’s really coming together and we want to continue to have it for years to come.”
On Saturday, Sept. 9, festival-related events get underway at 7 a.m. in Saltcreek Park and continue until dark. Sunday, Sept. 10, also gets underway at 7 a.m. in Saltcreek Park and continues until approximately 4 p.m.
“Breakfast of biscuits and gravy starts the festival off. Our parade starts at 11 a.m. sharp and features our current Crackaway Daze King and Queen Joe and Gayla McClure and our new King and Queen Virgil Kelly and Rosa Croddy. We’ll have live local entertainment and raffles throughout the day, kettle cooked soup beans and BBQ pulled pork as well as homemade beef and noodles, walking tacos and chili dogs under the big food tent. There will also be flea market booths throughout the park with a little bit of everything. There’s a pie contest and art contest and free bingo, kiddie train rides and a bouncy house as well as kiddie tractor pull hosted by New Point Kiwanis.”
Elsner said there are around 14 people actively working to make sure this year’s Crackaway Daze is a success and a lot more people working behind the scenes who are contributing in one way or another.
Admission to the festival is free and there’s plenty of parking available at and near the park.
Elsner said he and the others involved put in the time to host the annual event because they want to foster and celebrate a feeling of small town family and community.
“There’s no better feeling than seeing all the smiles on the faces of people enjoying themselves,” he said.
As an added bonus, a portion of the proceeds from Crackaway Daze helps fund projects in New Point as well as the New Point Volunteer Fire Department.
Admitting that the food is his favorite part, Elsner encourages people from near and far to join in the fun.
“Come join us!” he said. “Experience a small town community at its finest!”
