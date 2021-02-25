BATESVILLE - Craig, Kelley and Faultless has five lawyers that are 2021 Indiana Super Lawyers or Rising Stars honorees. Each year, Indiana Super Lawyers recognizes the top lawyers in Indiana via a patented multiphase selection process involving peer nomination, independent research, and peer evaluation.
Only 5% of the attorneys in Indiana become Super Lawyers honorees each year. Those named to the Rising Star honoree list are selected using the same process except they are 40 years old or younger or have been in practice for 10 years or less. Only 2.5% of the lawyers in Indiana are named Rising Stars honorees.
William J. Kelley, II, who is a resident of Batesville, was once again a Super Lawyers honoree. David W. Craig and Scott A. Faultless were also once again Super Lawyers honorees. Samantha Craig Stevens was a Rising Star honoree again. New to the Rising Star honoree list this year is Alexander Craig.
Not only have David Craig and Scott Faultless been Indiana Super Lawyers honorees for several years, but they are frequent speakers at national conferences, sit on the Board Regents for the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys, are two of less than fifty lawyers in the nation to qualify to be board certified in Truck Accident Law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, are recognized as two of the top trial lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers Association, and have several other recognitions and awards. David is the author of Semitruck Wreck, A Guide for Victims and Their Families. He is also the host of the podcast, After the Crash.
Craig, Kelley & Faultless is a law firm that limits its practice to representing people who have been seriously injured or killed by the carelessness of another. It was built to successfully battle dangerous trucking companies, reckless drivers, unsafe businesses, and unreasonable insurance companies. They have a team of experienced attorneys, paralegals, investigators, and staff who will aggressively pursue those who injure, kill, and endanger all of us by disregarding basic safety rules. Through the use of reconstructionists, investigators, engineers, mechanics, and other experts, they will find out what happened, why it happened, and collect the evidence necessary to hold the wrongdoers accountable. They are dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of their clients and the people in the communities in which they practice.
Although Craig, Kelley & Faultless is based out of Indianapolis, it also has several offices in the State of Indiana. It handles cases throughout the country and have attorneys licensed in Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, and Ohio. Craig, Kelley & Faultless can be contacted at 1-800-746-0226 and additional information can be found at www.ckflaw.com.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.