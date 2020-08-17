GREENSBURG - Saturday, at approximately 11:25 a.m., the Indiana State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on I-74 near Greensburg that claimed the life of an Indianapolis man.
The initial investigation by Master Trooper Jason Hankins, Indiana State Police-Versailles, indicated that the westbound lanes of I-74 were slowed near the 134 mile marker due to two separate crashes that had occurred in the area and caused a traffic backup.
A 2017 Volvo truck pulling a tanker trailer, driven by Jason M. Cranfill, 41, Seymour, had stopped in the right lane of I-74 near the 135.5 mile marker. A 2018 International box truck driven by Kevin J. Porter II, 37, Indianapolis, failed to stop for the slowed traffic. Porter's vehicle collided with the rear of Cranfill's trailer. Both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lanes of I-74.
Porter sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was transported to Decatur County Memorial Hospital in Greensburg where he was pronounced deceased.
Cranfill sustained minor injuries in the crash.
Toxicology results are pending and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
The westbound lanes of I-74 were closed for approximately three hours for crash investigation and cleanup.
Trp. Hankins was assisted by numerous troopers with the Indiana State Police-Versailles District, Decatur County Sheriff's Office, Greensburg Police Department, Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County EMS and Decatur County Coroner's Office.
