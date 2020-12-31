RIPLEY COUNTY - Ripley County Sheriff Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash with minor injuries on US421 just north of Youngman’s Gas Station in Napoleon at approximately 5 p.m. December 30.
A semi-truck and trailer, driven by Cameron Amond Love, age 35, Indianapolis, lost control on the wet roads while traveling northbound around the curve leaving Napoleon. The semi-truck struck and went through the guardrail on the west side of the road and landed in the creek.
Osgood PD, Napoleon Fire Department, Ripley County Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident. US 421 was closed periodically between 5 and 7 p.m.
Deputy Lee Davidson is the investigating officer.
Information provided by the Ripley County Sheriff’s Department
