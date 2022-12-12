WESTPORT - A multi-vehicle accident near Westport resulted in the death of one of those involved.
According to information made available by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, at 5:58 p.m. Friday, December 9, the Decatur County Communication Centers received a report of a two-vehicle accident on Ind. 3 two miles north of Westport.
Law enforcement personnel responded to the scene and found one vehicle in the grass on the west side of the roadway. A second vehicle was located in the southbound lane of Ind. 3.
Fire and EMS units arrived to assist within minutes of the initial 9-1-1 call.
Occupants of both passenger vehicles were trapped inside their vehicles and required extrication.
The driver and passenger of the northbound vehicle were transported to Decatur County Memorial Hospital. The driver of the southbound vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene by medical units.
A third vehicle, a semi-tractor and trailer, was also found to be involved in the accident. The driver was uninjured.
The initial investigation determined that the northbound vehicle attempted to pass a semi-tractor and trailer, also going northbound. While attempting to pass the semi, the northbound vehicle struck the southbound vehicle head-on. The north bound vehicle then hit the semi before coming to rest in the southbound lane.
Indiana State Police were contacted to perform a full crash reconstruction. The investigation is ongoing.
None of the names of those involved has been released.
The following agencies assisted in this investigation: Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Westport Police Department, Decatur County School Corporation Resource Officer, Indiana State Police, Westport Volunteer Fire Department, Letts Volunteer Fire Department, Decatur County EMS, Decatur County Communications Center and the Decatur County Coroner's Office.
Additional information about this incident will be published when it is made available.
