RUSHVILLE - In today’s world, the skills needed to get a job have changed. Besides needing technology skills for the job itself, you may need to have computer skills in order to find and apply for the job. Prepare yourself for that next job by participating in the Webinar Wednesday program presented by The Open Resource on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Explore how to use the Cloud (Internet) to create and share your resume with others at no cost. Register for the free webinar at www.TheOpenResource.org by Sept. 15. Click on webinars/tutorials at the top. The webinar will be 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
On Sept. 16, ProfessorPC will guide you through creating and saving your resume online. You might want to have your basic information available for the class, but you will be able finish your own resume afterwards. You will also learn how to share your resume with others which will enhance your ability to find the right job.
Currently, even interviews might be online. Check out the information from the Sept. 2 webinar on Virtual Meetings to help you with that.
Self-study tutorials will be available after the webinar, and ProfessorPC is available for follow-up questions. You won’t find a better support system to become computer literate than this program through ProfessorPC and The Open Resource.
This is your opportunity to improve your computer skills, no matter what level you are at now. The Wednesday Webinars are free. The Open Resource does accept donations to help pay for the utilities.
If you do not have a computer to use for the online lessons, The Open Resource currently has three HP ProBooks available for “adoption.” Look under devices on the website. To register for the webinar, go to www.TheOpenResource.org. If you have questions concerning the webinars, contact ProfessorPC by email at professor.pc.ron@gmail.com.
Webinar Wednesdays are provided by The Open Resource with support from Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program. The webinars are provided to support the digital inclusion concepts of the Rush County Broadband Task Force. Other webinars in the series include: September 30, Sorting and Sharing Files and Photos in the Cloud and Oct. 7, Enhancing Your Internet Safety and Security.
