RUSHVILLE - Want to learn how to make memorable videos for family, friends, work or your own personal content? If your answer is yes, you can explore the process of making memorable videos on the cheap with the knowledge and skills presented in this 3-session workshop.
The event is being co-hosted by The Rushville Public Library and The Open Resource.
Nicole Kirchoff, Director of the Rushville Public Library, and her staff will be leading the workshops. They will be sharing their significant skills and experiences both creating and editing video productions for various audiences. Ashley Mohr will be leading the first session.
Specifically, Session 1 of the workshop will focus on using your smartphone, iPad or video camera device to "show don't tell" your story.
Session 2 will explore filming and production basics (even on a budget) like lighting and sound.
Editing and "post-production" will be the emphasis on Session 3 including free and/or cheap online software to get your videos from good to great.
All sessions will be at The Open Resource, located at 103 North Main in Rushville. Sessions will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13. Make your reservations at the library website https://www.rushvillelibrary.com/book-online or by stopping by the library.
So don’t miss this unique opportunity to build your media skills for personal, professional, or business projects available here in Rushville and what’s even better there is no charge for the workshop.
The Open Resource welcomes donations to support the Digital Navigator Project to expand their digital inclusion related activities such as this program.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.