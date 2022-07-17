DECATUR/RIPLEY COUNTY – Local artist Tyler Emery uses his creativity and passion to imagine new possibilities in the form of art. He hopes to break free from the confines of normality when it comes to creating and he often does so at the local coffee shop, The Branch.
“My mom said she knew I was going to be an artist because the first thing I ever drew was a small card, and I drew a volcano spewing out lava and a palm tree on fire,” Emery said. “That was a lot for a 5-year-old, and she said she knew I’d be an artist then.”
The son of Chris and Tiffany Emery, Tyler’s specialties include spray painting on canvas or masonite board, creating jewelry (pendants in particular), pencil drawing, and using acrylics, graphite and oil. His inspirations include Tim Burton, Bob Ross and Thomas Kinkade.
Above and Beyond Art is Emery’s brand, but he is also known as The Alchemist.
A person who cuts, polishes or engraves gems is known as a lapidary. Emery typically leaves his day job as a hairdresser at Great Clips in Greensburg and heads over to the local coffee shop to work on his jewelry. He buys wiring and an abundance of stones and creates pendants that speak to him or to a customer’s requests. He said he doesn’t actively market himself but rather relies on word of mouth to generate his jewelry sales – and they sell as quickly as he can create.
While discussing his process, Emery explained how he oxidizes silver on some of his pendants.
He obtained a small cup of scalding water from the barista and dropped a pendant with bright silver twisted around the stone into the water. He mixed in liver of sulphur and stirred the liquid. An aroma of rotten eggs filled the 15 feet surrounding the display before he poured the mixture out revealing an almost blackened coiling of previously bright, shiny silver.
“That’s how quickly it oxidizes,” Emery said. “Pretty neat, eh?”
The 30-year-old artist began spray painting in 2014 in his hometown of Holton. For the past few years, he has been sponsored by Spraycasso Studios, which is owned by an artist he admires.
An average painting takes anywhere from 3 to 20 hours. A spray paint artist uses more than just a can of paint. From newspaper to poster board to coffee cans, Emery uses lots of tools to create the shapes and textures he desires in his paintings.
“Details can come from sea sponge, brushes, ripped poster boards – it can come from whatever,” Emery said. “If I was out of state and you said, ‘I want a piece of art, let’s go pick up supplies.’ I’d say let’s go to Walmart, let’s go to Lowe’s and let’s go to Goodwill... I can create anywhere I go.”
After being awarded an Indiana Arts Commission grant, the 2018 On-Ramp grant, Emery received $2,000 and three days of entrepreneurial training. He doesn’t have any plans to move away, but he does hope to travel in the future. His dream is a trip to Japan.
“I’m going to follow this wherever it takes me naturally,” Emery said. “Right now, I’m enjoying doing hair... For me it’s always been, manifest it, go after it, achieve it.”
