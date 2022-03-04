Election time is rapidly approaching and people are stepping up to run for office and promote positive change. One of those people is Republican Cory Criswell who has officially declared and filed to run for State Representative in District 54.
Criswell seeks to replace Tom Saunders, who is retiring after 26 years in the General Assembly. The primary election will be held on May 3, 2022, with the general election on Nov. 8, 2022.
Born and raised in Henry County, Criswell currently resides in Middletown. His unique experiences, leadership, relationships, and common-sense approach, make him a very well-rounded candidate for the job of representing all citizens of the 54th district. The district includes Henry County (all but Stoney Creek Township), Rush County (all but Richland Township), Hancock County (Blue River Township only) and Shelby County (Hanover Township only).
“I am excited to launch my campaign to become the next representative for the people of our district down at the Statehouse. My experiences allow me to have a great feel for what the people of our communities care about. I am a husband, father, educator, coach and small business owner.” Criswell said. “My relationships with many respected farmers in the district will allow me to be a voice for the ag community as well.”
Criswell’s experiences include earning his undergraduate degree in Education from Anderson University and earning a Master’s in Education Administration from Ball State University. He is currently an educator with New Castle School Corporation, where he also serves as Assistant Athletic Director and varsity assistant boys basketball coach. In addition, he owns and operates a successful lawn care business.
“I’m running for our great rural communities, our farmers, our business owners, and the future of our children. My common-sense outlook on issues is what we need representing this district,” Criswell said.
Criswell is committed to promoting fiscal responsibility, medical freedoms, excellence in education, the safety of the citizens, 2nd amendment rights, and pro-life efforts.
If you would like to meet Cory, he will be attending the Open Jam at the Marick Event Center on March 11.
