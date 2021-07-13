Whether you’re a farmer or a gardener, you know how much the weather affects your crops.
It’s been a very wet summer so far in southeastern Indiana, especially in recent weeks when it seems like it rains every day. Or it just dumps incredible amounts of rain, like it did June 18-19 when flooding caused damage to roads, bridges and fields, either washing out crops or stressing them to the point they won’t produce a typical yield this fall.
Of course, there’s the flip side of this year, like in 2012 when severe drought ravaged much of the United States, and the Corn Belt in particular.
That was the first year Andrew Stewart started farming after returning to the family farm in 2011. The drought of 2012 caused the Stewarts’ corn yields to drop from around 180 bushels per acre average to about 80.
“It was definitely good my first year to make sure that I did have that crop insurance in place to give me a security net underneath,” Stewart said, “or I probably would’ve had to roll over some of my operating loan.”
As prices for nearly everything have seemingly increased since the start of the pandemic, agriculture and farming are certainly not immune. Commodity prices have soared in recent months, with corn and soybeans seeing significant spikes in value.
As the cost of doing business goes up for farmers, so does the amount of money they can make. It means there’s a greater risk for how their crops turn out, which is why most farmers turn to government subsidized crop insurance.
Brett Anderson, who is the vice president for commercial ag at Farm Credit Mid-America in Rushville, said farmers intend to raise the best crop they can, but they’re at the mercy Mother Nature.
“Crop insurance is a tremendous risk mitigate for the large investment that we put out there on a yearly basis to plant this crop,” Anderson said. “And it seems like every year it’s becoming more dollars per acre that we’re investing, and so we need to protect that investment and mitigate that risk with crop insurance.”
Anderson is a fourth-generation farmer in southern Rush County, and farms with his father. He recalls harvesting 60 bushel corn in 2012.
“The severe drought in 2012 is when crop insurance really provided some benefit from a risk-bearing ability,” Anderson said.
Most farmers already carried crop insurance, but Anderson said anybody who farms many acres jumped on board after that year, which he called the “worst year of the century in the Corn Belt.”
According to cropinsuranceamerica.org, more than 380 million acres of farmland were protected through the Federal Crop Insurance Program in 2020.
The program has 13 private-sector insurance companies that currently sell and service policies. Those companies issued more than 1.1 million policies in 2020.
Companies writing polices in Indiana include AgriSompo North America; AFBIS, Inc.; Country Mutual Insurance; Crop Risk Services; Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Co. of Iowa; Great American Insurance Company; Hudson Crop Insurance Services; NAU Country Insurance Company; ProAg; Rain and Hail L.L.C.; and Rural Community Insurance Services.
Farm Credit Mid-America is a financial services cooperative that serves residents in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.
Cody Gault is the regional vice president for crop insurance at Farm Credit Mid-America. Based in Greensburg, Gault leads a team of 17 crop insurance agents throughout Indiana.
Approximately 90 percent of farmers in America use crop insurance, which Gault said holds true for southeastern Indiana.
Multiple peril crop insurance (MPCI) is a basic policy that must be purchased prior to planting. It covers the loss of yields from natural causes such as freeze, drought, excessive moisture and disease.
The ultimate goal with crop insurance is to mitigate risk and maximize revenue, Gault said. It protects farmers against low yields and low prices, or a combination of the two.
“On a given year, if you have a really low yield due to drought, or hail, or wind, or flooding, like we’ve seen recently, it will trigger an indemnity payment from a low yield standpoint,” Gault said. “In other years when we have all these variations in markets – today is a great example; they’re down the limit they can go in a day – so if the price would continue to go down, and down and down, you could be short on revenue and it would trigger a payment. But ultimately at the end of the day, it protects so much more.”
Traditional coverages range from 50-85 percent. Let’s say a farmer chooses a coverage of 85 percent. That means they’re protected against 85 percent of their historical yield average from the past 4-10 years.
Commodity prices aren’t limited to Indiana or the country; it’s a global market.
Poor weather in South America, which has the opposite growing season as the United States, can increase the prices of corn and soybeans, just like a big purchase of crops made by China can produce an uptick in the markets.
The goal isn’t to collect on crop insurance, just like home owners don’t insure their homes hoping it gets burned in a fire. Rather, the goal is to make sure they don’t suffer significant financial hardships, allowing them to continue farming without suffering major debts.
Stewart is a fourth-generation farmer, whose ancestors started Stewart Seeds. He estimates collecting on crop insurance every seven or eight years, in addition to a few hail insurance claims.
“It helps make sure you can pay your inputs, pay your suppliers that help you succeed in those good years. When you have a bad year, the crop insurance helps to kick in to provide that financial impact and make things be feasible,” Stewart said.
There are many options and things to consider with crop insurance. It can be overwhelming, but there are tools and resources available to help simplify the process for those interested.
Gault encourages farmers not to think of it as a cost, but rather as a cost of production.
“That’s what we encourage our customers to look at it as, because it’s such a valuable tool to them,” Gault said. “If nothing else, it’s a peace of mind that you really can’t get in any other industry. Year in and year out, it’s gonna allow you to most likely at the minimum to be whole if not to make a profit.”
With commodity prices fluctuating, and expenses expected to continue to rise, crop insurance can provide a safety net.
“What we’re doing and the guarantees that are provided with insurance, these guarantees are at levels that we have not seen since 2014,” Gault said. “It’s exciting, but equally as important because there’s more at risk.”
