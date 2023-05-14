GREENSBURG – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Broadband Office and the Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Decatur County as the state’s 77th Broadband Ready Community.
“Communities like Decatur County becoming broadband ready encourage and enhance increased accessibility to connectivity,” Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, said. “Decatur County has taken a critical step in investing in and prioritizing quality-of-life through broadband expansion. Congratulations to the local leaders and residents throughout Decatur County.”
The Broadband Ready Communities Program was created as a tool to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana. The Broadband Ready Community certification sends a signal to the telecommunication industry that a community has taken steps to reduce barriers to broadband infrastructure investment.
“With this designation, we hope it shows providers that Decatur County will work with them to help build our broadband infrastructure, something that's incredibly important for everyone in our community. Our hopes are also that this shows potential grant funders that we are prepared to partner on broadband projects,” Decatur County Commissioner Mark Koors said.
The certification was approved by IBO and OCRA following the county’s adoption of a Broadband Ready Community ordinance.
“We’re happy to get the broadband ordinance passed with the support of the county elected officials. This is a key step on the path toward improving the existing networks and extending them to cover our county. It makes us more competitive in the eyes of the providers, and we look forward to working with them to build out the community,” Head of the Decatur County Broadband Task Force Rick Nobbe said.
Deputy Director at the Indiana Broadband Office, Earnie Holtrey, congratulated Decatur County’s certification as the 77th Broadband Ready Community.
“Congratulations to Decatur County for setting your community and our state up for success by furthering critical broadband access,” Holtrey said. “We look forward to your continued progress with your new designation.”
Via 2020 legislation, the Broadband Ready Community Program was transitioned from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to the Office of Community and Rural Affairs. IBO began the day-to-day management of the Broadband Ready Community Program July 1, 2020. For more information, visit in.gov/indianabroadband.
“OCRA is continuously expanding access to reliable, high-speed broadband service through grants, line extensions and subsidies. Broadband ready communities are imperative to this project as it forges ahead and increases the quality of life across the state,” OCRA Executive Director Denny Spinner said.
