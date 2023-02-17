SHELBYVILLE – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority have launched a crowdfunding campaign to expand and upgrade the former 44 Bowling Alley into a civic performance venue. If this crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal of raising $50,000 by April 18, 2023, the project led by the Shelby County Players will receive a matching grant as part of IHCDA’s CreatINg Places program.
"This project will increase opportunities for artists, musicians, and residents of all ages and talents to be creative and have fun together, " Crouch said. “We can't wait to see the transformation of this former bowling alley into a dynamic community space. ”
Funds from this campaign will be used to build a stage in the lobby, provide light and sound equipment for the stage, create gallery space for local art displays and more.
“We are excited for this matching opportunity which will help create a versatile public lobby space in our soon-to-be state-of-the art theatre,” Cindy Leahy, SCP Managing Director, said. “This project has been a 10-year journey, with expansion and renovation of the former 44 Bowl scheduled to be completed by year-end. We are so grateful for our volunteers’ diligence and the outpouring of community support for this project.”
Since the CreatINg Places program began in 2016, projects have raised more than $7.5 million in public funds and an additional $6.3 million in matching IHCDA funds. The program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and local units of government are eligible to apply.
Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.
