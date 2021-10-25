BATESVILLE — Crum Trucking has painted a 579 Peterbilt truck to promote Alzheimer’s Awareness in the area. The truck, which will travel between Batesville and Laredo, Texas, will be showcasef at the Southeast Indiana Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, October 30.
Keith Crum, President and owner of Crum Trucking, said the goal was to get the truck completed before the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
He said he did it to surprise his daughter-in-law, Kristy Crum, who is chair of the Southeast Indiana Walk Planning Committee.
“Her grandmother passed away from the disease about six to seven years ago. She has been passionate about that ever since,” Crum said.
Crum said he has been working on the project for about a year. Painted on the truck, which features the Alzheimer’s Association’s logo, are the words “Alzheimer’s Awareness trucking to end Alzheimer’s” and features the web address for people to find their local Alzheimer’s Association chapter.
That’s important, because Crum Trucking, with 170 trucks, ships goods all over North America, Crum said.
“There’s not too many people you know who doesn’t have family affected by it one way or another,” Crum said.
Dementia has even touched him. Both of his father’s parents had dementia, Crum said.
Annemarie Barnett, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter, said the truck will really help build awareness of the Association.
“There are so many people that need our services. Maybe this will prompt people to reach out,” Barnett said.
Crum Trucking is an Elite Sponsor of the Southeast Indiana Walk, which will be held at Liberty Park, 716 S. Park Ave., Batesville. The Promise Garden Ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m. and the Walk begins at 10 a.m.
Alzheimer’s is a progressive, fatal brain disease that kills nerve cells and tissues in the brain, affecting an individual’s ability to remember, think, plan, speak and walk. In the United States, more than 6 million people have the disease.
At the Walk, participants will find a layout that allows for physical distancing, hand sanitizer stations, contactless registration, and more, Barnett said. Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, the Association asks that all Walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site.
This year’s Walk goal is to raise $36,000. Money raised from the Walk will go to Alzheimer’s research and local care and support resources.
All of the Alzheimer’s Association’s services are free.
If families need immediate help, they can call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
