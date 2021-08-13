RUSHVILLE – The City of Rushville announced that several railroad crossing in town will be shut down next week.
During the week of Aug. 16, CSX will be closing down the following railroad crossing to work on the tracks:
- Fort Wayne Road
- North Perkins Street
- North Harrison Street
- North Sexton Street
- North Arthur Street
The work on the track is scheduled to be completed during that week. It is not certain if all will be closed at the same time or at separate times as CSX works on the tracks.
The following streets will be open to traffic throughout the week and while CSX is working:
- North Main Street
- North Morgan Street
- North Spencer Street
