GREENSBURG – According to discussions at the most recent Board of Zoning Appeals meeting at City Hall, a new Culver’s restaurant is coming to town.
Building Commissioners Sarah Hamer appealed to the Board with a parking variance in the existing Rural King parking lot.
“Rural King is selling off approximately one acre of their parking lot to Culver’s, so the primary plat will be going before the Plan Commission at their next meeting,” Hamer said. “This is a parking variance that will reduce the amount of parking spaces for Rural King.”
She said that presently there are two parcels at the site in the primary and secondary plat that will be combined to reduce Rural King’s parking spaces by 47 slots.
A representative from Rural King’s parent company RK Holdings, LLP, Adam Crutchley, explained to the Board that Rural King is required to have 589 parking spaces on their lot. After Culver’s construction is finished, that number will drop by 8 percent.
“Rural King doesn’t, even at it’s busiest time, use probably half of the required parking that’s there. And further, the lot to the west is under a shared parking agreement, and when the plats are combined there will be plenty of room. But we by law have to seek this variance,” Crutchley said.
The Board unanimously agreed to the requested variance.
According to Wikipedia, Culver Franchising System, LLC (Culver’s) was founded in 1984 by George, Ruth, Craig, and Lea Culver. The first location opened in Sauk City, Wisconsin, on July 18, 1984, under the name “Culver’s Frozen Custard and ButterBurgers.”
The privately held company is headquartered in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin and operates primarily in the Midwestern United States, with a total of 902 restaurants in 26 states.
Culver’s menu includes butter burgers, chicken sandwiches, fish, salads, french fries, and cheese curds. For dessert, they offer frozen custard served in either a dish, cone, or blended into a “concrete mixer” or shake.
For more information, go to www.culvers-bece73af.s3.amazonaws.com/media-documents/Culvers-MediaKit-fact.pdf.
