DECATUR COUNTY - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Paul H. Rohe Company plans to begin construction on Ind. 46 next week in Greensburg.
The $700,000 contract will replace a box culvert over Gas Creek.
Work is expected to begin on or after Monday, June 22, weather permitting.
Crews will start with waterline work under lane closures with flagging.
After waterline work is complete, Ind. 46 will close (including sidewalks) for approximately 30 days between Lincoln and Poplar streets. The official detour will follow Ind. 3 to I-74 at New Point (Exit 143).
The contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2020.
Motorists should slow down, watch for stopped traffic and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
All work is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.