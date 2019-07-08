GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Extension Homemakers annual food auction is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday (July 15) on the Free Stage at the Decatur County Fair. It will be followed at 6:30 p.m. by the popular Cupcake Eating Contest.
Proceeds from both events will help the Decatur County Marching Band purchase new uniforms.
"At roughly $450 for a uniform, it's a really good cause," said event coordinator and Purdue Extension Health and Human Sciences Educator Chris Fogle.
By his own confession, Fogle doesn't have a sweet tooth, but he is excited about this year's fair and said preparations for it are going well.
"Every year at the fair, they support a cause as a charitable effort, and they usually split them and donate them to two causes. This year, they're giving all proceeds to the Decatur County Marching Band to help with paying off their new uniforms," Fogle said.
Auctioneer Brian Owens is donating his time to auction the tasty entries, with the three top winners of the Open Class receiving bragging rights and the opportunity to donate their winnings to the cause.
Each team will be tasked with the challenge of rounding up as many dollars as they can, which their sponsor will match.
The Operation Freedom Ride Team comprised of Earl Six, Erica Cruz and Doug Puckett is sponsored by Operation Freedom Ride.
The Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home Team comprised of Braiden Ryle, Leslie and Nick Thackery is sponsored by Ameriprise.
The Decatur County Sheriff's Department Team of Dave Durant, Ashley Wilson and Macy Radcliff is sponsored by Scheidler Brothers.
The Greensburg Police Department Team of Joe Radcliff, Jacob Meyers and Casey Jones is sponsored by Huber's Meat Market.
Decatur County Community Foundation Team 1 comprised of Daniel Fayette, Alex Sefton and Darin Miley is sponsored by Porter-Oliger-Pearson Funeral Home.
Decatur County Community Foundation Team 2, which consists of Tami Wenning, Jenny Schebler and Sue Feaster, is sponsored by Aspen Place.
The Decatur County Fair Board Team of Jim Ponsler, Jaime Brown and Jody Biddinger is sponsored by Decatur County Extension Homemakers.
The Decatur County Marching Band Team 1 of Zach Kramer, Cole Stephen and Tyler Schlemmer is sponsored by Picker's Paradise in Greensburg.
The DCCB Team 2 of Sophia Richardson, Kiya Warrick and Audrey Hannert is sponsored by WTRE.
The DCCB Team 3 of Ty Pratt, Eric Williamson and Andru Warrick is sponsored by Edward Jones/David Gill.
The DCCB Band Team 4 of Madelyn Bohman, Liz Hyatt and Jess Hadler is sponsored by Morning Breeze.
The Re-Elect Manus for Mayor Team comprised of Holly Upchurch, Jack Gindling and Kaeli Gindling is sponsored by Stone's Farm Service.
First Federal Savings and Loan is the sponsor of this year's event and is footing the bill for first and second place in the cupcake eating contest.
More than 200 cupcakes are being baked by an anonymous Homemaker in the county.
The Extension Homemakers are requesting the Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion and the first place entry winners donate their entries to the food auction.
Event Coordinator Marilyn Davis may be contacted with questions at 812-614-1902.
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111 ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
