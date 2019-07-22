GREENSBURG – Dr. Bob Cupp has been awarded the Stephen Decatur Award by the Decatur County Community Foundation for his "tireless service and unending devotion to a great organization."
Past DCCF board member Susan Rust presented the award to a "surprised and humbled" Dr. Cupp after highlighting his contributions to the community.
Rust said, “Induction into the Stephen Decatur Society is just a small token of recognition given in gratitude for Bob's service and dedication to improving our community."
Established in 2001, the DCCF’s Stephen Decatur Award isn’t given out every year. According DCCF director Tami Wenning, the award doesn’t go to people just because they make huge donations or have been involved with the foundation.
"It was intended to recognize those that stand out as having the best interest of the community always at the forefront of their actions. This award recognizes those that give of their time, talent and treasure to see that those things that are most important to the quality of life are in place," Wenning commented.
Cupp, not originally a native of Decatur County, started with Decatur County Schools in 1991 as assistant superintendent. In 1999, he was promoted to superintendent. He retired from the Decatur County School system in 2007 and lives with his wife, Judy, at Lake Santee.
Bob has stayed involved with the Kiwanis, in church leadership, and with the local county school system since retiring from his position as superintendent. He has served on the Decatur County Community Foundation board, and even served as the board's interim director.
"He and Judy are always familiar faces in hosting the county-wide Spell Bowl, and [they] also took a turn at co-chairing the United Fund annual campaign," Wenning told the Daily News.
Presiding over the Chamber of Commerce and serving on board for the YMCA as well, he epitomizes the idea behind the Stephen Decatur Award, Wenning said.
"It was quite a surprise when they announced me as the recipient for the award, but I was very honored," Cupp said.
"I've been here now for 28 years and the foundation was formed just after I came to Decatur County," Cupp continued. "And the whole time I was working, and after I retired, it had such a good reputation among organizations here as a great advocate for Greensburg. It continues to have an impressive history, and when I was asked to be on the board, I very quickly said yes."
When asked to comment on the time-proven tradition of giving the Greensburg community so frequently honors, he said, "Through churches, the United Fund, the Community Foundation, and certainly the YMCA as well, there are definitely people out there willing to help. These groups care a great deal about the community and are all very active providing many services in the community, especially to young people. Whether it's by providing help or by donating money, there is a lot of interest in jumping in and getting involved that's just a wonderful quality here."
DCCF board president Daryl Tressler said, "Bob was a very deserving recipient of the award. Not only has he provided outstanding service to the DCCF, but to the community as a whole."
The DCCF accepts recommendations for recipients of the Stephen Decatur Award from members of the community.
"If anyone knows of an unsung hero in our community that they feel deserves recognition for their contributions, they should jot down a list of that person’s involvement and submit it to the foundation for consideration," Wenning said.
A plaque with all of the prior winners hangs inside the DCCF office. More information. Interested residents are invited to stop by the office at the corner of Main and Broadway streets in Greensburg, or call the (812) 662-6364 with any questions.
