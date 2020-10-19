RUSHVILLE - Beginning Wednesday, free curbside COVID-19 testing will be offered in the parking lot behind Rush Memorial Hospital’s Walk-In Care (323 Conrad Harcourt Way).
The testing is sponsored by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Rush County Health Department. The free testing is paid for by the Indiana State Department of Health and those getting the testing will not have insurance billed.
Testing will be offered 7 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Appointments are not necessary, but patients wishing to have an appointment may do so by registering online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting.
When you arrive at the parking lot, call 765-932-7529 to let the testing center know that you have arrived for the free testing. Clinic staff will come to the patients’ vehicle and healthcare referral is not required to receive the free test.
Results will be available in 3 to 5 days via the Zotec portal by means of a link that will be sent by email or text. Results will not be available at RMH. The hospital is a specimen collection point only, not the testing facility.
