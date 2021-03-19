COLUMBUS - Jessica Curd, Social Worker, Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, recently passed the Advanced Palliative Hospice Social Worker Certification (APHSW-C) exam through the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. Jessica met the requirements for exam eligibility, which included:
• Obtaining her education in social work through an accredited program
• Completing post-degree experience requirements
• Licensure as an MSW
• Attestation to following professional Code of Ethics
• And a commitment to life-long learning.
After meeting these requirements, she participated in an evidenced-based program in preparation to take the (APHSW-C1) exam.
“We are proud of Jessica and her desire to achieve this certification demonstrating her commitment to providing advanced palliative and hospice social work services to our patients and families,” said Laura Leonard, President. “Social Workers are a critical member of our care teams, assisting families and patients with the social, emotional and practical support required when managing a serious illness,” continued Leonard.
Kathy Rose, Clinical Director said, “The medical staff and nurses rely on the social workers to bring much needed support to the patients and families as they manage the course of their disease. The team approach is unique to Hospice and Palliative Care and we are proud to have such high-quality individuals, such as Jessica, on our team.”
Jessica primarily works with patients in our Greensburg service area, visiting patients in Decatur, Rush, Shelby and Franklin Counties. The team of Masters-prepared social workers, including Heather Means, David Caldie, Kathy Schell, Rebecca Kennelly, Lissa Allman, and Cathy Campbell, support patients and families as important members of our disciplinary teams in our 16-county service area.
1 The APHSW-C certification demonstrates to patients, their families and caregivers, employers, colleagues, and the public at large that a practitioner has met the highest standards of professional practice and has obtained objective validation of their expertise in providing advanced palliative and hospice social work services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.