GREENSBURG – The South Decatur High School Drama Club will present the play “Curious Savage” at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, through Saturday, April 1 on the SDHS cafetorium stage.
Ticket for the event, available at the door, are priced at $7 for adults and $5 for students; those 5 and under will be admitted free of charge.
Reserved seating tickets are available in the SDHS front office.
“Curious Savage” is the story of an elderly widow named Mrs. Ethel Savage (played by senior Rylee Grimes) whose husband has left her $10 million dollars.
She plans to give the entire fortune away to people who wish to pursue their “foolish dreams,” but her stepchildren strongly object.
So they have her committed to The Cloisters, a local sanatorium.
During the show, the audience is introduced to a hilarious variety of characters in the sanatorium (and out) as Mrs. Savage ultimately decides that there, in the ward of a mental institution, is her true family.
Grimes said she feels connected to her character.
“I try to put a little humor and bubbling happiness into Ethel, because I’m like that in real life,” she said. “She’s definitely kind of quirky, and people have said that about me before.”
Junior Bob Tryon plays Jeff Meredith, one of the patients in The Cloisters.
Because memorization doesn’t worry him, he’s using the rehearsals left before Thursday’s opening night to concentrate on his character.
“He has a lot of emotional trauma,” Tryon said. “He was in an airplane crash in the war and he’s emotionally scarred. He’s probably the most serious of all the characters, so I add a lot of sadness to his character.”
Interestingly enough, this is Tryon’s 12th show since going on stage for the first time.
“The only person who has more than that is Mary Schwering, who plays Florence,” Tryon said. “She started in the fifth grade, and I didn’t start until the sixth.”
