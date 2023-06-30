RUSHVILLE – Rushville Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution was proud to recognize Indya O. Burnett as their 2022-2023 D.A.R. Good Citizen at the Senior Awards Day on May 11.
Miss Burnett, a recent RCHS graduate, received a $500 monetary award along with a beautifully framed Good Citizen certificate and pin.
Indya was one of three senior finalists chosen by Principal Robert Hadley from a group of seniors nominated by RCHS faculty.
Based on teacher recommendations, high academic standards, extra-curricular activities, community service, and Indya’s desire to write an extemporaneous essay judged by non-D.A.R. members, Miss Burnett was chosen as this year’s Good Citizen.
The daughter of Katherine and Stephen Burnett, she plans to attend the Ft. Wayne campus of Purdue University.
Phyllis C. Joyce was a longtime Rush County educator and D.A.R. member.
Mrs. Joyce wanted to recognize outstanding RCHS seniors for their dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
In June, 1994, her husband, Gilbert Joyce, established a memorial trust fund for this purpose; income from the fund may be used each year to award one RCHS senior as D.A.R. Good Citizen.
This opportunity is open to all seniors, not just those who plan to attend a two or four-year college. The monetary award may be used for any post-high school training or apprenticeship.
