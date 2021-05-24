Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce and Decatur County Farm Bureau announce Ted McKinney, former Under Secretary, Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will be the keynote speaker at an ag breakfast June 12 at First Baptist Church in Greensburg.
The public is invited, and tickets are now on sale for the event, which will feature a full farm breakfast catered by Izzy’s of Batesville.
The ag breakfast is also a fundraiser for the Indiana Ag Law Foundation.
Prior to serving under President Donald J. Trump at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, McKinney served as the Director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture from 2014 to 2017.
“This is a great opportunity to hear directly from one of the top experts in the ag industry,” Patty Lange Fischer, President of Decatur County Farm Bureau, Inc., said.
Lange Fischer also serves as current Secretary for the Greensburg/Decatur County Chamber of Commerce.
“McKinney has long been a leader in the ag industry ,and as Under Secretary he worked to open doors to remove trade barriers for farmers and processors,” she said. “He worked for 19 years with Dow AgroSciences and 14 years with Elanco, a subsidiary of Eli Lily, as the Director of Global Affairs. He will be addressing the future in farming and all things ag related.”
“I am looking forward to your questions related to agriculture,” McKinney said regarding the event.
“The Chamber hosted Ted McKinney in 2017 for its annual ag dinner and it was at that event where we found out his name was being tossed in the ring to serve under President Trump,” Chamber Executive Director Jeff Emsweller said.
Advance registration to attend the event is available online at the Chamber website (www.greensburgchamber.com) or by contacting the Chamber at 812-663-2832 or via text message to 812-593-4003. There will be no physical tickets distributed as registration is electronic and recorded by the Chamber.
Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12 years old.
The deadline to register for tickets is June 5, 2021.
Doors to First Baptist Church, 209 W. Washington Street, Greensburg, open at 7:30 a.m. and the breakfast will start at 8 a.m. with the program to follow.
Information provided
