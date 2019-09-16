GREENSBURG — The Daily News and its sister publications the Batesville Herald-Tribune and Rushville Republican were recently recognized for excellence by the Hoosier State Press Association Foundation.
The HSPA hosted its annual awards banquet Saturday at The Nest in Greenwood. Several workshops on a variety of newspaper-related subjects were offered and winners of the 2019 HSPA Better Newspaper Contest were announced.
In the Daily Newspapers With a Circulation of 4,000 or Less Division, former Daily News staff writer Amanda Browning was awarded first place in the Best Profile category for her story about Emily (Powers) Bauman that was published July 12, 2018, following Bauman’s death.
The 43-year-old was killed when the bicycle she was riding was struck by a vehicle. She did not have life insurance and left behind three minor children. A GoFundMe effort to help pay for her funeral and burial expenses was established and details of that effort were a focal point of Browning’s story.
The Daily News also received second place recognition in the Best Website category.
The Herald-Tribune’s staff earned seven honors at Saturday’s luncheon.
The Herald-Tribune was judged in the Non-daily Newspapers with Circulations Under 2,500 Division.
Three first place plaques were presented to the newspaper. Managing editor Debbie Blank, assistant editor Diane Raver and reporter Will Fehlinger were honored for Best Feature Pages for agricultural articles anchored by area Thank a Hoosier Farmer stories.
Fehlinger was recognized for Best Sports Event Coverage for his article “Three’s a charm” about the Batesville Bulldogs’ baseball sectional triumph on Memorial Day 2018.
Michael Haynes and Amelia Tegerdine, who work at the CNHI Indiana Design Center, Anderson, were applauded for Best Newspaper Design.
Second place certificates were given to Blank in the Best News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure category for “Two murder charges for 14-year-old”; Fehlinger in the Best Profile Feature category for “Lost, but found”; and the staff for Best Editorial Page.
These plaques and certificates, when added together using a points system, earned The Herald-Tribune a third place General Excellence Award for the second straight year. At the 2018 awards ceremony, the newspaper earned the Blue Ribbon Award as the year’s best non-daily Hoosier newspaper.
The Rushville Republican also competed in the Non-daily Newspapers with Circulations Under 2,500 Division and was awarded first place for Best Editorial Page and third place for Best Website.
Laura Welborn, Southeastern Indiana Media regional publisher, commented, “I am extremely proud of our newsrooms. Not only are large media companies under scrutiny, but at times our small community papers are as well. Our newsrooms represent our stable of products with integrity and respect. If it weren’t for community newspapers and our small team of journalists out on the streets covering the events that our readers care about, we wouldn’t have the local news, events and sports coverage, the human interest stories, and all readers would lose due to the lack of transparency of governmental actions and holding those entities accountable.”
