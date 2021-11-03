SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA — Greensburg, Rushville and Batesville, in conjunction with Rush, Decatur and Shelby counties, recently submitted their application seeking up to $50 million in state funding.
The money could lead to a new racetrack at the Decatur County Fairgrounds, the renovation of Greensburg’s condemned Odd Fellow’s building, upgrades and a new courtyard for Batesville’s Kid’s Discovery Factory, a regional connecting trail between Batesville and Oldenburg, and a new community center in Rushville’s old Walmart building. The plan also includes new housing developments for every region involved.
After the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the nation, Indiana launched the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI). The READI program dedicates up to $500 million in state appropriations to promote the state’s population growth and economic expansion.
READI is expected to attract at least $2 billion of local public, private and philanthropic match funding that will propel investment in Indiana’s quality of place, quality of life and quality of opportunity.
Indiana communities defined their proposed regions by July of this year and formed a strategic plan by September 30 in order to be considered for the READI grant funds.
Shelbyville, Greensburg, Rushville and Batesville as well as Shelby, Rush and Decatur counties formed the Accelerate Rural Indiana (ARI) regional development plan. They make up one of 17 regions that formed to submit their own plan.
“We’ve met [with Greensburg and Rushville, Decatur, Shelby and Rush County representatives] every week since May,” Batesville EDC Executive Director Sarah Lamping said. “Batesville pulled away from Ripley and Franklin County, but there is no hostility or resentment. Those relationships are still solid.”
The READI Review Committee will hold several meetings over the coming months to evaluate regional development plans before making formal recommendations for funding to the IEDC board of directors in December. Once approved, the IEDC will award READI funding to selected regions to advance implementation of the projects and programs designed to catalyze economic growth and talent development.
The last article published by the Daily News in regards to the ARI READI plan preceded the grant’s deadline. At that time, Executive Director of Greenburg’s Economic Development Committee (EDC) Bryan Robbins said that the ARI region is centered on the I-74 corridor and that those involved are getting along very well throughout the process. Robbins called the prospect a historic opportunity for Decatur County.
“We all have parks we’re working on. We all have new housing developments,” Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice said. “Actually as we went through the process of picking out our projects, it became apparent that we were missing something, so we started discussing education with Ivy Tech and the local school about getting kids ready for college and/or the workforce.”
Five top priorities were established unanimously across the region during the planning process. These priorities are designed to eliminate barriers in the way of future development and population growth in the region. Priorities include housing, quality of life, education and workforce development, public infrastructure and regional marketing.
Under the umbrella of housing, the goal is to expand and improve housing options. For Greensburg, this includes two planned housing developments: Broadway Estates and Park Road Acres Housing.
Batesville also has two planned housing developments which will yield 250-300 new home sites. The projects are Lakeshore Village and Crestview Estates Subdivision.
Finally, Rushville and Rush County’s plan includes Rushville Condominiums, Milroy School Apartments and The Lakes at Rushville/Grandview Village.
Next, the quality of life section of the plan will make place-based improvements in assets such as parks, retail amenities and childcare.
Batesville plans to make contributions to the Kid’s Discovery Factory, the Skate Park and a Batesville-Oldenburg Trail.
Greensburg/Decatur County plans include Decatur County Inclusion Park, Preserving Main Street, Pirate Park and a Park Road amenities upgrade.
Rushville/Rush County proposed $8 million in READI investment for a new community center and also an investment in Willkie Park. These investments include READI asks, public and private matches and the total budget for each project.
The workforce development section of the plan focuses on a business launch center for Rushville, a post-secondary/trade school for Decatur County, micro business park in Greensburg and a welding program and dual credit program through Ivy Tech in Batesville.
Greensburg is the only specific city in this region with an infrastructure plan limited to one city. It focuses on utility extension to Business Enterprise Park. Other infrastructure plans include a region-wide St. Paul Infrastructure Study and a Regional Broadband Study.
St. Paul is currently at capacity on their lagoon wastewater system, according to ARI. The St. Paul exit sits on the borders of Rush, Decatur and Shelby counties and offers 800 acres of potential development if the infrastructure were upgraded. The proposed study would explore possible alternatives to upgrade St. Paul’s wastewater infrastructure and expand service in the area. Once the study is completed, the region will be ready to invest in the development of this site.
Marketing, the final category, includes one region-wide plan for develop a regional marketing plan. ARI wants to set the curve for rural population growth and needs a funded and established marketing campaign to do so.
There were 40 proposed projects in the ARI plan. The submission included another 30 shovel worthy projects totaling $407 million in future investment to the region. These projects range from a mental health and substance abuse facility to regional scholarship programs.
Additional goals laid out in the plan include increasing the region’s population by 5%, increasing the high school graduation rate by 1% to 97%, increasing the median household income by 10% to $63,547 and increasing the per capita personal income by 10% to $49,416. Organizers would like to achieve these goals by 2027.
“For us, it was important to partner with a group of communities that have always been aligned with other regions that maybe aren’t so closely connected,” Rushville Community Development Director Brian Sheehan said. “The exciting thing was to come together with some partners who were doing impressive things locally and move that into a larger regional initiative.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.