Times are tough and the ability to obtain reliable news and information has never been more important.
The Daily News continues to be that source of information for Ripley County residents, both in print and online.
Following Debbie Blank’s recent retirement and Diane Raver accepting a job elsewhere, I am the new Ripley County reporter for the Daily News.
A little about me: I graduated from Ball State University’s Department of Journalism in 2018 and previously worked as the city beat reporter for the Rushville Republican.
I have a passion for journalism, strive to keep the public informed, and look forward to serving the Ripley County community.
The Daily News publishes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Each edition features local news and highlights from the Decatur, Rush, and Ripley County areas.
My print and online coverage responsibilities include Batesville City Council meetings, Batesville Community School Board meetings, Oldenburg news, law enforcement news, public safety news, business news, feature stories and more.
“Kraig did a fantastic job covering the news in Rushville and was well respected in the community for the dedication and work he put into every story,” Daily News Publisher Laura Welborn said. “His tenacity for getting to the heart of the story and covering the news in an unbiased manner is how every journalist is expected to perform day in and day out. I’m proud of all our staff as they endeavor to cover the news as we are challenged on a daily basis and urge you to support local journalism by supporting your local community newspaper.”
Please contact me if you have anything newsworthy you would like to share via phone at 812-651-0874 ext. 217003 or by email at kraig.younts@greensburgdailynews.com.
Things to keep in mind
