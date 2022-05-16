GREENSBURG — Dawn Lowe of the GDC Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Josh Marsh, members of the public and family recently gathered at 1555 N. Commerce Drive West in Greensburg for a ribbon cutting at a new business to Greensburg, Daisy’s Doggy Daycare.
Owned by April Meyer, Daisy’s Doggy Care is her second business location, her first being in Batesville at 471. N. Huntersville Road Suite B.
Daisy’s took ownership of what was previously Unleashed! at the end of 2021. Daisy’s Doggie Daycare & Kennels is locally owned and currently offers boarding, daycare and bathing. Boarding is offered for not only dogs, but cats too. Daisy’s has plans to expand to grooming services as soon as a groomer is hired.
Meyer spoke about an unexpected side effect of the pandemic we’ve all suffered for the last couple years: “Pandemic Puppy Syndrome.”
During the COVID lock-down, many people decided to purchase a comfort animal: a new friend and pet to make the long hours of solitude we all learned to deal with easier. Puppies were brought home to become new members of families, and now that many people have returned to work some of these dogs aren’t as wanted or needed as had been the case.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, more than 23 million American households — nearly 1 in 5 nationwide — adopted a pet during the pandemic. And the difficulties new pet owners face as they return to a normal life are growing.
“We are seeing many give up their dogs for rescue simply because they had no idea this would happen, and didn’t think about the after-affects of the pandemic. Who thought there would be issues when the pandemic was over?” Meyer asked.
According to Pet WebMD, these are some signs of pet separation anxiety:
• Howling, barking, or whining to excess;
• Having indoor accidents even though they are housebroken;
• Chewing things up, digging holes, scratching at windows and doors;
• Drooling, panting, or salivating more than usual;
• Pacing, often in an obsessive pattern; and/or,
• Trying to escape.
When you see your pet having issues, it’s always best to talk to your vet to rule out any physical problems. Accidents in the house may be caused by infections or hormonal imbalances, or even incomplete housebreaking. Some medications prescribed to your pet could be causing these accidents as well.
According to Pet WebMD, here are some things you can do to alleviate separation anxiety.
- Give your dog a special treat each time you leave (like a puzzle toy stuffed with peanut butter). Only give them this treat when you’re gone, and take it away when you get home.
- Make your comings and goings low-key without a lot of greeting. Ignore your pup for the first few minutes after you get home.
- Leave some recently worn clothes out that smell like you.
- Consider giving your pet over-the-counter natural calming supplements.
Daisy’s Doggie Daycare can be reached (Greensburg) at 812-222-BARK or (Batesville) at 812-932-pups, or visit www.Daisys-Doggie-Daycare.com.
