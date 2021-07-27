GREENSBURG — The Burney/Clay Township Volunteer Fire Department hosted the annual Dale Lowe Memorial Charity Tractor Pull over the July 4 weekend and, according to event organizer Tony Weber, this year’s event raised nearly $5,000.
“That’s the best we’ve done yet,” said Weber.
Winners of three divisions were each awarded a $3,000 purse.
Tractor pulling, also known as power pulling, is a motorsport competition popular in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Brazil and New Zealand which involves antique or modified tractors pulling a heavy weight (called a sled) along a 35 to 330 foot track. The winner is the tractor that pulls the sled the farthest.
According to a 2011 article from the Lake Country Antique Tractor Association, all tractors in their respective classes pull a set weight.
When a tractor gets to the end of the track it’s known as a “full pull.” When more than one tractor completes the course, more weight is added to the sled, and those competitors that moved past the end of the track compete in a pull-off; the winner is the one who can pull the sled the farthest.
The sled is known as a weight transfer sled. This means that, as it is pulled down the track, the weight is transferred (linked with gears to the sled’s wheels) from over the rear axles and towards the front of the sled. In front of the rear wheels, instead of front wheels, there is a “pan.” This is essentially a metal plate, and as the weight moves toward it the resistance between the pan and the ground builds. The farther the tractor pulls, the more difficult it gets.
The most powerful tractors can produce over 12,000 horsepower.
The Proceeds
The Burney/Clay Township Volunteer Fire Department event supports “Pullers for Christ,” a charity dear to the heart of the firefighters there, and three $1,000 scholarships are given to seniors excelling scholastically at North Decatur, South Decatur, and Greensburg Community High School.
The proceeds will also serve as a major contribution to the popular local Christmas charity “Shop with a Hero,” helping make Christmas for many area children a little brighter.
“We want to thank our sponsors for the event this year, and there are quite a few,” said Weber.
The Dale Lowe Memorial Tractor Pull Committee consists of President Tony Weber, Vice President Justin Israel, Secretary Treasurer Don Noah, Announcer Scott Sanders, and members Dave israel, Josh Wiseman and Scott Shields.
History of the Pull
Prior to the invention of the tractor, when farm implements were pulled by horses, farmers would boast about the strength of their teams and seek to compare and contest in teams with one another to see who had the most powerful animals.
In some cases, they compared horse teams pulling large loads over distance, such as a fully loaded hay cart or wagon. In other situations, a flat board or skid would have a horse or team of horses then hitched to it; weight would be added, usually in the form of rocks, and the driver would urge his horses to pull the load, with more weight added as competitors were eliminated.
This became known as the sport of horse pulling, which is still carried out today with draft horses, specially bred to have high strength for pulling heavy loads. Today, fixed weights on sleds are dragged for a set distance and additional weight is added in successive rounds. Some argue this is the origin of the word “horsepower.”
It wasn’t until 1929 that motorized vehicles were put to use in the first tractor pulls in Ohio, Indiana, Tennessee and Kentucky. Although the sport was recognized then, it did not really become popular until the ‘50s and ‘60s. The rules governing these events were not standard and varied from county to county and state to state until the Indiana Pulling League established a set of rules which is now followed universally.
To see videos of the recent local pull, visit the Burney/Clay Township Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.
