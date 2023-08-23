RUSHVILLE – The Heart of Rushville invites you to travel back in time to when huge heavily-hairsprayed hairdos, padded shoulders and high-waisted stonewashed jeans ruled.
From 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, the outdoor Farmers Market on the west side of the 200 block of N. Main Street in downtown Rushville is hosting a free Back To The ‘80s Dance Party!
“The Heart of Rushville is excited to host the Back to the 80’s Dance Party sponsored by Pizza King at the the Rushville Farmers Market,” Heart of Rushville President Joe Rathz said. “We have been looking for more ways to use the Farmers Market and loved the idea of hosting a dance. We saw how well the school dances held there went and thought grownups could also utilize the space to have some fun. We feel this will help to increase the vibrancy and activity downtown, and hope folks will come ... over at 8 p.m. for the free dance and enjoy themselves!”
DJ Kevin Green will be spinning the tunes and said attendees can expect to hear everything from Michael Jackson and Madonna to Van Halen and Billie Idol. Requests will be welcomed and encouraged, and there may be few karaoke songs in the mix if someone feels so inclined.
Plans also include a contest for best ‘80s outfit.
“Put on your parachute pants and slide on your Swatches as we teleport you to the greatest decade,” Rathz said.
Liquid refreshments will be available including adult beverages (with valid I.D.) served by Barmaids.
