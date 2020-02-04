GREENSBURG — Greensburg Meals on Wheels Director Diana Robbins and her Board of Directors are fluffing their feathers, shining their sequins and brushing up on their Lindy Hop as the Annual Meals on Wheels Dancing with the Stars “shimmies” to the dance floor Feb. 27 at the Community Church in Greensburg.
Everything Roaring ‘20s will be in vogue again as six lucky couples “trip the light fantastic” tangoing, foxtrotting or simply shaking their sequins across the double stage at the Community Church on Vandalia Road in Greensburg.
Robbins told the Daily News that even though she has two “Gatsby” dresses to choose from for the evening, she has elected NOT to wear fish-net hose (for comfort) but will be strapping on her Mary-Janes and an appropriately “chic” feathery head-dress.
The Roaring ‘20s was a period of economic prosperity with a distinctive cultural edge in the United States and Europe, particularly in major cities such as Berlin, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, and Sydney.
Jazz blossomed, the flapper redefined the modern look for British and American women, and Art Deco peaked.
This period saw the large-scale development and use of automobiles, telephones, movies, radio, and electrical appliances being installed in the lives of thousands of Westerners.
Aviation became a business and nations saw rapid industrial and economic growth and introduced significantly new changes in lifestyle and culture. Women got the right to vote, and celebrity was everywhere. It was all about fun, being the life of the party and doing the Charleston like singer Josephine Baker!
And fun it will be! Tickets can be purchased by the directions on the Meals on Wheels Facebook page, or by calling 812-663-6099.
Individual tickets are available for $15, and will be seated at tables as space allows, but Robbins recommends reserving tables. “Everyone is welcome to buy individual tickets, but I recommend getting a group together and reserving a table,” she said. “That way, you can choose who you enjoy the evening with!”
Even though a caterer has not yet been chosen, food will be available, as will coffee and beverages.
“I want to remind people that even though there will be more room at the Christian Church, the tickets will still go fast, so hurry up and buy them, starting Feb. 10,” said Robbins.
