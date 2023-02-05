GREENSBURG – After a two year hiatus, the popular Greensburg Meals on Wheels’ “Dancing with the Stars” community fundraiser returns at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 23, to Community Church on Vandalia Road in Greensburg.
Local Meals on Wheels Executive Director Diana Robbins and her volunteers met Monday to begin final preparations for the yearly fundraiser that has been sorely missed by the community’s dance fanatics.
Who can forget the 2020’s event when Community Church was overrun by Roaring ‘20’s flappers? Or the 2017 event that featured Chris Stephen and his “Harley Mama” Leslie Thackery dancing to music by ‘60s bands?
GMOW’s Dancing with the Stars was first detailed by the Daily News in 2013, when the event was held at Aspen Place Health Campus.
The inaugural event was scheduled for December 2012, just after a tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Don and Barb Horan and Stephen and Denise Butz. Out of respect, the event was moved to February 2013.
The dancers consisted of local community leaders and public servants including then Greensburg Chief of Police Stacey Chasteen, Greensburg Fire Chief Scott Chasteen, Main Street Greensburg Executive Director Bryan Robbins, Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees Chair Toni Collins and Greensburg Community Schools Drama and Choral Director Heather Simpson — among several others.
The “celebrity” judge panel was comprised of DCMH Director of Community Relations David Fry, DCMH Vice President of Support Services Robin Meyer, GCS Superintendent Tom Hunter, Decatur County Sheriff Greg Allen, and Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jeff Emsweller.
Tracy Henningsen and Heather Simpson were the grand prize winners at the first event.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with dancing beginning at 7 p.m. for this year’s event, which is themed “The Best of the Best.”
Tickets are $15 individually, or $125 for a table of 10. Each dancer may purchase one table.
There will be snacks, light refreshments and a coffee and beverage bar as usual, but the big difference this year is that there will be no dance judging.
The dancing couples (participants’ names are still a secret) will win their places in GMOW dance history by collecting the most votes from the public before and during the event. Each vote costs $1, so the couple that brings in the most money will take home the grand prize.
There will, however, still be an “Audience Favorite” award.
For this event, each couple will present a dance of their own devising. They are permitted to choose any genre of music – disco, alternative, country and western, grunge – anything goes. And that speaks to why this fundraiser has been so popular in past years.
“This is a night where you can go and just relax and have a good time. You’ll be humming or bopping around with your friends, eating snacks and laughing at the fun all for only $15. And at the same time, you can help a great organization,” Robbins said.
Tickets are now available by calling 812-663-6099.
