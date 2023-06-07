Bridget Nobbe was awarded the third place scholarship at state level with her essay in conjunction with the 2023 Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Essay Contest.
Bridget initially submitted her essay to the local Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughter’s of American Revolution.
Her essay was selected from three entries, sending her to state level. There she was judged and placed third from other entries.
Bridget is a recent graduate of South Decatur High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.