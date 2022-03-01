RUSHVILLE - Members of DAR, Rushville Chapter, met at The Open Resource for the February meeting. Prior to the opening ritual and business meeting, refreshments were served by Libby Smith and Sarah Huskins.
Regent Patty Caudill called the meeting to order and conducted the chapter ritual. The treasurer’s report was given followed by the reading of the November 2021 minutes. The minutes were approved as corrected.
Numerous items were covered during the business portion of the meeting. These included the purchase of flags for veterans buried in county cemeteries; the Indiana Veteran Gift event to be held on Saturday, March 12, at the Elks Club for those who served in the Vietnam War Era; DAR State Conference will be held in person May 12-15 in Indianapolis; and our Wreaths Across America locations will offer the option of grave-specific requests this year.
The next meeting will be held at the Rushville Public Library at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 9. Priscilla Winkler will present a program about The Trail of Tears. Marty Connerly, Nelda Wheeldon, Becky Webb, and Barb Stiers will serve as hostesses.
-Information provided.
