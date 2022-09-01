There will be a Grave Marking Ceremony for Revolutionary War soldier Robert Gullion and his wife Barbara at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 17, at Gullion Cemetery near Belterra Casino, east of Vevay.
Ross’ Run Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution extends an invitation to everyone to come and participate.
Robert Gullion began serving as a soldier in the Revolutionary War at the young age of 17 and fought on the Western Front in the horrible Battle of Sandusky on the Mingo River and was fortunate enough to have survived. He, his wife Barbara Dempsey, and their family moved from Pennsylvania to Kentucky and then to what is now York Township, Switzerland County, Indiana in 1799. They were some of Switzerland County’s earliest settlers.
Please come and help us recognize and honor Robert and Barbara.
Gullion Cemetery is located behind the Markland Business Park which is between the Markland Dam Bridge and Belterra Casino just off Ind. 156, about 4 miles east of Vevay. (Please note that Ind. 56 between Vevay and Madison is closed so you will have to follow an alternate route to get to Vevay.)
From Vevay take Ind. 156 east toward Florence.
After you go under the overpass for the Markland Dam Bridge watch for the Markland Business Park on the left.
Turn left onto Innovation Drive.
The road will bear left, then turn right just as you pass the first building on your right. Then bear left onto the next gravel drive and the Gullion Cemetery is straight ahead.
Bring a lawn chair as no seating will be provided.
For more information about this event, please call or text Judy Kappes at 513-509-7997.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.